Estoril vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Estoril and Benfica will trade tackles, with three points on the line in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The visitors currently lead the way at the summit with 24 points garnered from nine matches. Estoril sit just outside the top three on 18 points and a win would boost their chances of securing European qualification.

Benfica come into the game on the back of a shock 3-3 draw away to Vitoria Guimares in the Portuguese League Cup on Wednesday. The Eagles raced into a 3-1 lead until the 28th minute but a late goal by Bruno Duarte helped the hosts secure an unlikely point.

Estoril secured maximum points in a league victory over Portimonense last weekend. Andre Franco and Bruno Lourenco scored second-half goals to help their side attain a 2-0 away victory.

Estoril vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Benfica are yet to suffer a defeat in 20 previous matches against Estoril. The capital side have 18 wins to their name, while two previous fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when goals from Goncalo Ramos and Luca Waldschmidt helped Benfica secure a 2-0 victory on home turf.

The hosts are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with their last two matches ending in victory. Benfica have been in indifferent form, with just two wins registered from their last five matches in all competitions.

Estoril form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-L

Benfica form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Estoril vs Benfica Team News

Estoril

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica

The visitors have several injury concerns to worry about. Valentino Lazaro (back), Haris Seferovic (knee), Gil Dias (muscle), Gedson Fernandes and Rodrigo Pinho are all unavailable due to injuries.

Andre Almeida is a doubt with a muscle injury.

Injuries: Valentino Lazaro, Haris Seferovic, Gil Dias, Mile Svilar, Gedson Fernandes, Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: Andre Almeida

Suspension: None

Estoril vs Benfica Predicted XI

Estoril Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Figueira (GK); Joaozinho, Nahuel Ferraresi, Lucas Africo, Carles Soria; Joao Gamboa, Andre Franco, Loreintz Rosier; Arthur Gomes, Leonardo Ruiz, Chiquinho

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

Estoril vs Benfica Prediction

Estoril's good run of form means they will fancy their chances of getting a positive result on home turf, considering Benfica's recent struggles.

The visitors have not been at their best in recent weeks and any further slips could see them lose their position at the summit. The reality is likely to spur Jorge Jesus's side to victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Estoril 1-2 Benfica

Edited by Shardul Sant