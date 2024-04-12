Estoril vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

Estoril and Sporting Braga will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 29 fixture on Saturday (April 13th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Casa Pia on Monday.

Braga, meanwhile, suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at home to Arouca. They went behind when Serdar Saatci scored an unfortunate own goal in the 29th minute and their deficit was doubled five minutes later through Raf Mujica. The 25-year-old completed his brace with an 89th-minute strike to seal Arouca's win.

The loss left the Archbishops in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 56 points from 28 games. Estoril are 13th with 29 points to show for their efforts in 28 games.

Estoril vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 19 wins and four draws from the last 28 head-to-head games while Estoril were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2024 when Braga claimed a 5-4 penalty shootout victory in the Portuguese League Cup final following a 1-1 draw.

Nine of Braga's last 10 games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Estoril's last seven home games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Braga have the best away attacking record in the league with 33 goals scored in 14 games on their travels.

There has not been a draw in any of Estoril's last 14 home games across competitions (eight wins).

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Estoril vs Braga Prediction

Estoril's three-game unbeaten run has steered them three points clear of the relegation zone. Vasco Seabra's side have been better at home than on their travels and have won their last two games at home.

Braga's defeat last week came as a shock and ended their seven-game unbeaten run across competitions (six wins). It also saw them miss the opportunity to go above Porto into third spot and qualification for the UEFA Europa League. Their hold on fourth spot is also shaky as they are currently tied on points with Vitoria Guimaraes.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Estoril 1-2 Braga

Estoril vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals