Estoril vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Estoril and Porto will trade tackles in the Portuguese League Cup on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Braga in the Primeira Liga. They went ahead courtesy of Rafik Guitane's 24th-minute strike but Ricardo Horta drew Braga level six minutes later. Simon Banza put the Archbishops ahead five minutes into the second half, while Marcelo Carne scored a 90th-minute own goal.

Porto, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Famalicao with a 3-0 away victory in league action. Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi and Francisco Conceicao all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

The Dragons will turn their attention to the League Cup, where they will start their title defense. Estoril kickstarted their tournament with a 2-1 away win over Leixoes in September to go top of Group D.

Estoril vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 22 wins and five draws from the last 29 head-to-head games while Wednesday's hosts have two wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Estoril claimed a 1-0 shock away win in the league.

Porto have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

Four of Estoril's last five games at home have produced three goals or more.

Porto have won four of their last five away games in all competitions.

The last nine head-to-head games hosted by Estoril have witnessed goals at both ends.

Estoril vs Porto Prediction

Estoril's victory on matchday one set them up as the early pacesetters in the group but how long they hold onto this position depends on what they are able to do in this game.

Porto are the defending Portuguese League Cup champions but have a belated start to their title defense. They can climb to the summit of the standings with a win here, although manager Sergio Conceicao is likely to have one eye on their crunch UEFA Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donestk next week.

The visitors will also be keen to avenge the loss they suffered at home to Estoril earlier in the season.

Prediction: Estoril 1-3 Porto

Estoril vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals