Estoril vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Estoril and Rio Ave will trade tackles in a Primeira Liga matchday 23 clash on Saturday (February 22nd). The game will be played at Estadio Antonio Coimbra.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Nacional last week. They went ahead in the fourth minute when Andre Lacximicant broke the deadlock, while Dudu equalized from the spot in first-half injury time. They went behind to Daniel Penha's goal seven minutes into the second half but Felix Bacher ensured the spoils were shared deep into injury time.

Rio Ave, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to AVS. They went into the break in the lead through John Mercado's 31st-minute strike while Demir Ege Tikna equalized just past the hour mark.

The draw left them in 10th spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from 22 games. Estoril are eighth with 31 points to their name.

Estoril vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rio Ave have 14 wins from the last 27 head-to-head games. Estoril were victorious seven times while eight games ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash when the two sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in September 2024.

The last 16 head-to-head games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Eight of Rio Ave's last nine games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Seven of Estoril's last eight league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Rio Ave are unbeaten in their last five competitive games (three draws).

Estoril vs Rio Ave Prediction

Estoril are unbeaten in their last seven league games, with their draw against Nacional bringing their five-game winning run to an end. Six of their last seven league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Rio Ave have drawn each of their last three league games while three of the last five head-to-head games have ended in a share of the spoils. They are five points behind their hosts and would cut the gap to two with a win here.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Estoril 2-1 Rio Ave

Estoril vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Estoril to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

