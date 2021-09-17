Estoril vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Estoril will host Sporting Lisbon on Sunday for matchday six, with three points on the line in the Primeira Liga.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Tondela last Monday. Chiquinho and Leonardo Ruiz scored first-half goals to guide them to all three points.

Sporting Lisbon were at the end of a 5-1 bashing on home turf by Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Sebastian Haller was the star of the show with four goals to his name.

Prior to that, the defending champions played out a 1-1 draw with Porto in league action last weekend. Nuno Santos and Luis Diaz scored in either half to share the points at fulltime.

That draw meant the capital side dropped to fourth spot, with 11 points garnered from five matches. Estoril are the surprise package so far on their return to the top-flight and currently sit in second spot on 13 points.

Estoril vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon have had nine wins from their last 17 matches against Estoril. Three games ended in a draw while the hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in round two of the Portuguese League. A second-half fightback saw Estoril secure a 2-1 comeback victory away from home.

The home side are yet to lose a game on their return to the top-flight and are currently on a three-game winning run. Sporting Lisbon's defeat to Ajax was their first loss since a 4-3 loss to city rivals Benfica in May.

Estoril form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Sporting Lisbon form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Estoril vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Estoril

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon

Pedro "Pote" Goncalves is an injury concern for the defending champions with a knee injury. Goncalo Inacio was injured in the last match against Ajax and will also miss out.

Injury: Pedro Goncalves, Goncalo Inacio

Suspension: None

Estoril vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Estoril Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Figueira (GK); Joaozinho, Patrick Willian, Lucas Africo, Carles Soria; Andre Franco, Joao Gamboa, Francisco Geraldes; Bruno Lourenco, Leonardo Ruiz, Chiquinho

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Estoril vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon's title defense has not gone as smoothly as planned, while their normally resolute backline has looked more fragile this term. Estoril are flying high at the moment and will fancy their chances of registering their first big scalp of the season.

Given both sides' form, there are likely to be goals at both ends but we are backing the visitors to triumph with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Estoril 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

