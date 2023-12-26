Estrela Amadora vs Arouca Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28th 2023

Estrela Amadora and Arouca take to the pitch for the last time in 2023 when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Jose Gomes on Friday.

Daniel Sousa‘s men have stringed a series of impressive results in recent weeks and will look to close out the year on a positive note.

Estrela Amadora failed to pick up successive league wins for the first time since October as they were held to a goalless draw by SC Farense last time out.

This followed an impressive 3-1 victory over Boavista on December 10 which saw their 10-man winless run come to an end.

With 16 points from 14 matches, Sergio Vieira’s men are currently ninth in the Primeira Liga standings, level on points with Casa Pia and Boavista.

Elsewhere, Arouca turned in another clinic in front of goal as they put three past Gil Vicente to secure a 3-0 victory when the sides met last time out.

Daniel Sousa’s side have gone four straight matches without defeat, claiming one draw and three wins, including a penalty-shootout victory over Boavista in the Taca de Portugal on November 26.

This upturn in form has seen Arouca surge from the relegation zone as they now sit 14th in the league table with 13 points from 14 matches.

Estrela Amadora vs Arouca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Estrela Amadora and Arouca, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on the front foot.

Arouca have won three of their last four matches, with a pulsating 2-2 draw against Rio Ave on December 10 being the exception.

Estrela have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions while losing three and picking up two draws since the start of November.

Sousa’s men currently hold the division’s fifth-poorest point tally on the road, having picked up just five points from their six away matches so far.

Estrela Amadora vs Arouca Prediction

Arouca have found their rhythm at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have netted 11 goals in their last four matches. We predict they will carry their new-found momentum into Thursday’s game and claim all three points at the Estadio Jose Gomes.

Prediction: Estrela Amadora 1-2 Arouca

Estrela Amadora vs Arouca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Arouca to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Arouca’s last four matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the visitors’ last five outings)