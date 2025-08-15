Estrela Amadora vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Estrela Amadora will welcome Benfica to Estádio José Gomes in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. The visitors will play their first league match of the season, as they took part in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers last week.

The hosts got their campaign underway against Estoril Praia and were held to a 1-1 away draw. They conceded in the first half, and Ianis Stoica made an instant impact as a second-half substitute and scored on his debut.

As Águias have enjoyed a 100% record across all competitions this season. They defeated Sporting in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira last month and registered 2-0 wins in the Champions League third qualifying round meetings against Nice earlier this month. Fredrik Aursnes had two assists and one goal against Nice.

Estrela Amadora vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 42 times across all competitions. The capital club have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 35 wins. Estrela have just two wins to their name and five games have ended in draws.

They met thrice across all competitions last season, and As Águias won all of them. They registered a 4-2 win on aggregate in the two league meetings and recorded a comfortable 7-0 home triumph in the Taca de Portugal fourth round meeting.

Benfica are on a nine-game winning streak in this fixture.

Estrela Amadora are winless in their last four league games, suffering three defeats. They have scored just one goal in that period.

The capital club are on a 15-game unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga.

As Águias have scored at least three goals in their last four away games in this fixture.

Estrela Amadora vs Benfica Prediction

Tricolores failed to score in two of their three meetings against the visitors last season and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have registered just one win at home in the Primeira Liga in 2025.

Robson Lucas Oliveira Botelho was subbed off with a knock last week and is not an option for this match due to the concussion protocol. Oumar Ngom and Ryan Carlos joined the club earlier this week and might start from the bench.

As Águias have a perfect record this season, scoring five goals in three games without conceding. They are unbeaten in their last eight Primeira Liga away games, recording seven wins. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in three of their last four away games.

Bruma, Manu Silva, Alexander Bah, and Tomás Araújo remain sidelined with injuries for the capital club. Kerem Aktürkoğlu is heavily linked with a move to Fenerbahce but should start here.

The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Estrela Amadora 1-3 Benfica

Estrela Amadora vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

