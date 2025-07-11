Estrela Amadora vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Estrela Amadora will square off against Celtic at Municipal Stadium Mário Wilson in a pre-season friendly on Saturday. The visitors will play one more friendly in Portugal before returning to Scotland later this month.

Estrela will play their first friendly of the pre-season. They concluded the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign on a three-game losing streak. They finished 15th in the league standings with 29 points and narrowly avoided relegation.

The Bhoys have enjoyed a 100% record in the preseason thus far. They defeated Queen's Park FC 1-0 earlier this month and defeated Cork City 2-1 last week. Luke McCowan scored in the first half, and Colby Donovan bagged the match-winner after the break.

Estrela Amadora vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Amadora will meet a Scottish team for the first time, while this is the 27th meeting against a Portuguese opponent for the Bhoys.

The visitors had enjoyed an unbeaten record in the preseason in 2024, winning four of the five friendlies.

The Bhoys have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, with that defeat registered on penalties to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final in May.

Amadora have seen conclusive results in their last nine games in all competitions, suffering seven losses. Interestingly, they have failed to score in the losses and have kept clean sheets in the two wins.

The Bhoys have lost nine of their 26 meetings against Portuguese teams while recording 12 wins.

Estrela Amadora vs Celtic Prediction

Tricolores will play their first match of the preseason and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They have scored five goals in their last 12 games in all competitions and will look to improve upon that record.

The Bhoys have won their two friendlies thus far and will look to continue that form here. They last met a Portuguese side, Portimonense, in a friendly in 2023 and were held to a goalless draw.

Brendan Rodgers is likely to make a few changes to the starting XI and will be without the service of Stephen Welsh, who was injured against Cork City.

The Bhoys have a good record against Portuguese teams and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Estrela Amadora 1-2 Celtic

Estrela Amadora vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

