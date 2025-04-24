Estrela Amadora vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Estrela Amadora host Porto at the Estádio Jose Gomes on Saturday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats in the league against Farense and more recently Arouca.
They are 15th, two points above the lone relegation playoff spot. With two wins in 15 games, they find themselves in a relegation scrap after narrowly avoiding the drop last season.
Porto, meanwhile, have confirmed a top-four finish as they seek an UEFA Europa League qualification spot in the final four games of the season. Ten points off the top, they picked up their fourth win in five league games with a 2-1 victory over Famalicao last time out.
Estrela Amadora vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met three times, with Porto winning by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0.
- Estrela have the second-worst offensive record in the top flight, having scored 22 times in 30 games this season.
- Porto have the third-best offensive record in the league, with 57 goals scored in 30 games. Martin Anselmi’s side also have the second-best defensive record in the division, with 26 conceded.
- Tricolores have picked up 16 of their 26 points in the league this term at home.
Estrela Amadora vs Porto Prediction
Estrela are the heavy underdogs due to their poor quality, form and offensive output this season.
Porto, meanwhile, continue their push to leapfrog third-placed Sporting Braga. They have lost one of their last six away league games and should come out on top.
Prediction: Estrela 0-2 Porto
Estrela Amadora vs Porto Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Porto
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of Estrela's last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Estrela's last 10 matches.)