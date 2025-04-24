Estrela Amadora vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Estrela Amadora host Porto at the Estádio Jose Gomes on Saturday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats in the league against Farense and more recently Arouca.

They are 15th, two points above the lone relegation playoff spot. With two wins in 15 games, they find themselves in a relegation scrap after narrowly avoiding the drop last season.

Porto, meanwhile, have confirmed a top-four finish as they seek an UEFA Europa League qualification spot in the final four games of the season. Ten points off the top, they picked up their fourth win in five league games with a 2-1 victory over Famalicao last time out.

Estrela Amadora vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times, with Porto winning by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0.

Estrela have the second-worst offensive record in the top flight, having scored 22 times in 30 games this season.

Porto have the third-best offensive record in the league, with 57 goals scored in 30 games. Martin Anselmi’s side also have the second-best defensive record in the division, with 26 conceded.

Tricolores have picked up 16 of their 26 points in the league this term at home.

Estrela Amadora vs Porto Prediction

Estrela are the heavy underdogs due to their poor quality, form and offensive output this season.

Porto, meanwhile, continue their push to leapfrog third-placed Sporting Braga. They have lost one of their last six away league games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Estrela 0-2 Porto

Estrela Amadora vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of Estrela's last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Estrela's last 10 matches.)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More