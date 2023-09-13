Estrela Amadora vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2023 

Estrela Amadora will host Porto at the Estadio Jose Gomes on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side endured a difficult return to the Portuguese top-flight but have begun picking up important points to avoid a relegation tussle at the end of the campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw against Portimonense in their last game and perhaps deserved to pick up all three points but failed to convert their chances.

Estrela sit 13th in the league table with four points from an obtainable 12 and will be looking to add to that tally when they play this weekend.

Porto, meanwhile, have started the season brightly as they prepare for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. They played out a 1-1 draw against Arouca last time out in the league, finding themselves a goal down late in the game after squandering multiple chances to get on the scoresheet before Evanilson leveled the scores 19 minutes into additional time.

The visitors sit second in the Primeira Liga standings with 10 points. They are level on points with first-placed Boavista and can leapfrog them with maximum points on Friday.

Estrela Amadora vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Estrela and Porto. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Taca da Portugal clash back in 2009 which the hosts won 2-1.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

Estrela are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games across all competitions.

Porto have conceded four goals in the Portuguese top-flight this season. Only Famalicao (2) have conceded fewer.

Estrela Amadora vs Porto Prediction

Estrela are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing their four games prior. They have won two of their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Porto are on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up three straight wins in that period. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Estrela Amadora 1-3 Porto

Estrela Amadora vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)