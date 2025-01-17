Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Estrela Amadora will host Sporting Braga at the Estadio Jose Gomes on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but continue their fight to avoid the drop as they sit 14th in the table with 16 points from 17 matches.

They were beaten 4-2 on home turf by Estoril Praia in their last match, finding themselves three goals down at the break before Andre Luiz and Rodrigo Pinho reduced the deficit in the second half.

Sporting Braga have been largely solid in their league assignments this season and are on course for continental football. They picked up a hard-fought 2-1 away win over Benfica in their last league outing, with Fran Navarro and Robson Bambu getting on the scoresheet in the first half to send the Archbishops on the way to their first win at the Estadio da Luz since 2020.

Trending

The visitors sit fourth in the table with 31 points from 17 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Sunday.

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the sixth meeting between Estrela and Braga. The visitors are undefeated in all five of their previous matchups, picking up three wins and two draws.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in all five of their games in this fixture.

Estrela have the worst defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 29.

Braga have picked up 19 points on the road in the Primeira Liga this season. Only defending champions Sporting (20) have managed more.

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Estrela are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They have, however, been strong on home turf this season and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Braga have won two of their last three league games and have lost just one of their last six games in the competition. They have won their last four away league games on the trot and should extend that streak here.

Prediction: Estrela Amadora 1-2 Sporting Braga

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback