Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024 

Estrela Amadora host Sporting at the Estadio Jose Gomes on Friday (March 29) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league. They drew goalless with Famalicao in their last game, managing just one shot on target. Estrela are 13th in the league table with 26 points from as many games.

Sporting, meanwhile, have fared brilliantly as they seek a return to the pinnacle of Portuguese football. They picked up a 6-1 comeback win over Boavista in their last game. Three different players got on the scoresheet, including in-form striker Victor Gyokeres, who netted a hat-trick.

The visitors are atop the Primeira Liga with 65 points, one point above second-placed Benfica.

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Estrela and Sporting, who have won the last four.

Estrela have managed just one clean sheet in five games across competitions and two in their last 11.

Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the league with 75 goals.

All but one of Estrela's six league wins this season have come at home.

The Lions have picked up 26 points on the road. Only Benfica (29) have picked up more.

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Prediction

Estrela are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won one of their last five games. They are unbeaten in three home games.

Sporting, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and have lost one of their last 13 across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Sporting come out on top.

Prediction: Estrela 1-3 Sporting

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in their last four matchups.)