Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Estrela Amadora host Sporting at the Estadio Jose Gomes on Saturday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts are 15th in the points table with 23 points from 26 matches.

Estrela lost 2-0 to Vitoria before the international break, failing to register a shot on target. Sporting, meanwhile, picked up a 3-1 home win over Famalicao in their last match, featuring three different scorers, including striker Viktor Gyokeres who netted for a fourth straight league game to take his season tally to 28.

Sporting remain top of the pile with 62 points, three points above second-placed Benfica, who have a game in hand.

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Estrela and Sporting, who have won the previous four.

Estrela haven't kept a clean sheet in the fixture.

Sporting carried out a 5-1 demolition job in the reverse fixture, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring four times.

Sporting (70) are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season.

All but one of the Tricolours' five league wins this season have come at home.

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Prediction

Estrela are winless in four matches and have won one of their last 11. They are without a win in five home games.

Sporting, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak after going winless in five. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see the champions secure maximum points.

Prediction: Estrela Amadora 1-3 Sporting

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in their last four matchups.)

