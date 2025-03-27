Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Mar 27, 2025 18:22 GMT
Sporting CP v FC Famalicao - Liga Portugal Betclic 2024/2025 - Source: Getty
Sporting face Estrela in the Liga Portugal Betclic on Saturday.

Estrela Amadora host Sporting at the Estadio Jose Gomes on Saturday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts are 15th in the points table with 23 points from 26 matches.

Ad

Estrela lost 2-0 to Vitoria before the international break, failing to register a shot on target. Sporting, meanwhile, picked up a 3-1 home win over Famalicao in their last match, featuring three different scorers, including striker Viktor Gyokeres who netted for a fourth straight league game to take his season tally to 28.

Sporting remain top of the pile with 62 points, three points above second-placed Benfica, who have a game in hand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Saturday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Estrela and Sporting, who have won the previous four.
  • Estrela haven't kept a clean sheet in the fixture.
  • Sporting carried out a 5-1 demolition job in the reverse fixture, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring four times.
  • Sporting (70) are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season.
  • All but one of the Tricolours' five league wins this season have come at home.
Ad

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Prediction

Estrela are winless in four matches and have won one of their last 11. They are without a win in five home games.

Sporting, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak after going winless in five. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see the champions secure maximum points.

Prediction: Estrela Amadora 1-3 Sporting

Ad

Estrela Amadora vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in their last four matchups.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी