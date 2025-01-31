Estrela vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2025

Estrela will welcome Benfica to Estádio José Gomes in the Primeira Liga on Sunday. The hosts have just four wins in 19 league games thus far and are in 16th place in the standings with 17 points. As Águias are in second place in the league table, trailing rivals and league leaders Sporting by six points.

Tricolores are winless in their last four league games, suffering two defeats. They failed to score for the second game on the trot last week, playing out a goalless draw against Famalicao.

The visitors played Casa Pia in their previous league outing and fell to a shock 3-1 away loss. Ángel Di María's first-half penalty gave them the lead but Casa Pia equalized in the 32nd minute and scored twice in the second half to register a memorable comeback win.

The capital club returned to winning ways after two defeats on Wednesday, recording a 2-0 away win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. Vangelis Pavlidis broke the deadlock in the 16th minute and Orkun Kökçü doubled their lead in the 80th minute.

Estrela vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 41 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 34 wins. Tricolores have got the better of the capital club twice and five games have ended in draws.

They have met twice this season, with As Águias recording a 1-0 home win in the Primeira Liga in August and a 7-0 triumph in the Taca de Portugal in November.

Benfica have lost their last two away games in the Primeira Liga, conceding four goals while scoring once.

Estrela are winless in their last 21 meetings against the visitors, suffering 20 losses.

Only Rio Ave and Boavista (32 apiece) have conceded more goals in the Primeira Liga than the hosts (30) this season.

Estrela vs Benfica Prediction

Tricolores have won just one of their last six league games, suffering three defeats and failing to score in three games during that period. They have lost their two home games in 2025, conceding 25 goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Tiago Mamede remains sidelined with an injury. Jovane Cabral has also missed the last two games and is a doubt.

As Águias have seen a drop in form in the Primeira Liga recently, losing three of their four games. Nonetheless, they have won 10 of their last 11 away meetings against Estrela and are strong favorites.

Tiago Gouveia and Renato Sanches are the two confirmed absentees for the capital club. Zeki Amdouni and Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu came off the bench against Juventus on Wednesday and should return to the starting XI here.

The capital club have been the dominant side in this fixture and, considering their better goalscoring form this season, the visitors are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Estrela 0-2 Benfica

Estrela vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

