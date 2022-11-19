Estrela vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022

Estrela and Benfica will square off at the Estadio Municipal de Leiria in the Taca da Liga on Sunday (November 20).

Benfica are the most successful team in the competition, winning seven times. They made the final last season but lost 2-1 to bitter rivals Sporting. Estrela, meanwhile, did not make the group stage last season, losing 1-0 in the second round to Penafiel.

Estrela, though, have endured a solid start to their LigaPro campaign and are unbeaten in their last five games. They are third in the standings and will look to build on that momentum against the Primeira Liga leaders.

Liga Portugal @ligaportugal já brilha e, a partir de hoje, é a vez da tua equipa brilhar em campo para a 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘇 𝗖𝗨𝗣 Quem acreditas que será o vencedor da edição 2022-23?



#AllianzCup #LigaPortugal

Benfica, meanwhile, are unbeaten across competitions this season and will be keen to kick off their cup campaign with a win.

Estrela vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 36 times across competitions, but this will be the first meeting since their Primeira Liga clash in 2009.

As expected, Benfica have dominated proceedings with 29 wins to Estrela's two, while five games have ended in draws.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last 14 games across competitions, winning 13. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games against Estrela.

Benfica are unbeaten in 23 games across competitions this season, winning 20.

Benfica have enjoyed a prolific outing this season, scoring 37 goals in 13 Primeira Liga games, while Estrela have scored 19 in 13 LigaPro outings.

Benfica have scored 19 goals in their last five games across competitions.

Estrela vs Benfica Prediction

Estrela are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, scoring at least once. They have kept just one clean sheet in this period and might concede here.

Benfica will be without some of their best players because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which starts on Sunday (November 20). Nevertheless, they should have enough firepower to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Estrela 1-2 Benfica

Estrela vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

