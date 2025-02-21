Estrela vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Estrela and Santa Clara will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 23 clash on Sunday (February 23rd). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Gomes.

The home side will be aiming to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Boavista last week. Rodrigo Pinho broke the deadlock in first-half injury time and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Benfica. Bruma's 55th-minute strike settled the contest.

The loss left Os Açorianos in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 38 points from 22 games. Estrela are 15th with 20 points to their name.

Estrela vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have one win apiece from five head-to-head games while three games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Santa Clara claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Estrela's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Santa Clara's last five league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Santa Clara's last five games have produced less than nine corner kicks.

Estrela vs Santa Clara Prediction

Estrela sit just one point and one spot above the relegation zone and need to start amassing points on the board to preserve their top-flight status. They ended their six-game winless run with their victory last time out and will be aiming to win consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Santa Clara were relegated from the Primeira Liga in 2023 after finishing at the foot of the standings. They returned to the top flight at the first time of asking and have performed above expectations this time around. They sit in fifth spot in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Braga.

Estrela have lost their last three home games on the bounce and we are backing this trend to continue with a narrow victory and clean sheet for Santa Clara.

Prediction: Estrela 0-1 Santa Clara

Estrela vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Santa Clara to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

