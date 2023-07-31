Estudiantes de La Plata vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2023

Estudiantes de La Plata will host Goias at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of the last 16 of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They faced Ecuadorian outfit Barcelona SC in the last 32 of the competition, losing the first leg 2-1 before turning the tie around in the return leg with a 4-0 demolition of the Toreros.

Goias, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, most recently playing out a 1-1 draw against Gremio. They will, however, remain hopeful of better luck on the continental stage after their group stage exploits which saw them go undefeated in six games and finish atop their group with 12 points from an obtainable 18.

Both sides will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage this week as they continue their pursuit of a first-ever Copa Sudamericana title.

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Goias Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the third meeting between Estudiantes and Goias.

The previous two matchups between the two teams came back in 2006 when they faced off in the Copa Libertadores group stages, with both sides winning their home fixtures.

The hosts' last meeting against Brazilian opposition came back in early June when they faced Red Bull Bragantino in a Copa Sudamericana group stage clash which ended 1-1.

Goias have scored at least one goal in all of their continental away games this season.

Only two of Estudiantes' six league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Goias Prediction

Estudiantes are on a four-game winning streak after winning just one of their nine games prior. They are unbeaten in their last 16 games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Goias are on a three-game unbeaten run although they have won just three of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have had mixed results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 Goias

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Estudiantes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six matches)