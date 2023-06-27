Estudiantes de La Plata vs Oriente Petrolero Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Estudiantes de La Plata will host Oriente Petrolero at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Wednesday in the final round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a solid showing in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores, although they have struggled for form in the Argentine top-flight of late. They played out a 1-1 draw against Brasileiro Serie A outfit Red Bull Bragantino in their last group game, with Benjamin Rollheiser scoring a penalty in the second half to level the scores.

Oriente, meanwhile, have endured a near-abysmal continental campaign and have been knocked out of the competition. They were beaten 3-1 by Paraguayan outfit Tacuary in their last group game and were already three goals down before Daniel Rojas scored a late consolation goal from outside the area.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points and will be desperate to pick up their first win this week.

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Oriente Petrolero Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Estudiantes and Oriente. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture back in April, which the hosts won 1-0.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games and have kept just one in their last 11 across all competitions.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Group C so far with just one goal conceded.

Oriente have the joint-worst defensive record in the Copa Sudamericana so far with a goal concession tally of 16.

Six of Estudiantes' 10 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Oriente Petrolero Prediction

Estudiantes are on a three-game winless streak, although they have lost just one of their last 18 games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last 11 home games and will head into the midweek clash as overwhelming favorites.

Oriente have lost two of their last three games and have won just one game since mid-April. They have lost their last three away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Estudiantes de La Plata 3-1 Oriente Petrolero

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Oriente Petrolero Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Estudiantes

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)

Poll : 0 votes