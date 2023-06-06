Estudiantes de La Plata vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2023

Estudiantes de La Plata will host Red Bull Bragantino at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Wednesday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of results in the Argentine top-flight at the moment and have already secured a spot in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece. They beat Paraguayan outfit Tacuary 4-0 in their last Sudamericana outing, scoring all four goals in the second half.

Bragantino have had mixed results in the Brasileiro Serie A this season but have performed well on the continental stage so far. They cruised to a 4-0 victory over Oriente Petrolero in the competition last time out, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including former Nantes midfielder Lucas Evangelista.

The visitors sit second in their group with 10 points from four games and have already secured a spot in the knockout stages.

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Estudiantes and Bragantino. The hosts are undefeated in all three matchups, picking up two wins and a draw.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their three games in this fixture.

Bragantino are the highest-scoring side in Group C so far with a goal tally of 13.

Estudiantes are one of three teams in the Copa Sudamericana this season yet to concede a goal.

The Massa Bruta are one of seven teams in the Brazilian top-flight this season yet to win an away game.

Los Pincharratas have kept five clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Estudiantes have won three of their last four games and are undefeated in their last 15 across all competitions. They have won their last five home games and will be looking to extend that streak this week.

Bragantino's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last five away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Estudiantes de La Plata 1-0 Red Bull Bragantino

Estudiantes de La Plata vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Estudiantes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last three matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven outings)

