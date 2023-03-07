Estudiantes de Merida vs Deportivo Tachira Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2023 

Estudiantes de Merida and Deportivo Tachira square off at the Estadio Metropolitano in a Copa Sudamericana qualifier on Wednesday (March 8)

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 comeback win at La Guaira in the Venezuelan Primera Division on Saturday (March 4). Gelmin Rivas gave Guaira the lead from the spot in the third minute before Jesus Gomez drew Estudiantes level three minutes later. Jose Doldan put Merida ahead on the stroke of half-time before Jorge Gutierrez' own goal helped Estudiantes leave with all three points.

Deportivo, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 5-0 home win over Rayo Zuliano. The visitors were reduced to ten men in the third minute, and Tachira took maximum advantage, with Edder Martinez's first-half brace giving them a 3-0 lead at the break.

After Zuliano were reduced to nine men 14 minutes into the second half, two late goals helped Tachira complete the rout. They will turn their attention to the continent, where Estudiantes stand in the way of qualification for the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

Estudiantes de Merida vs Deportivo Tachira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 36 previous occasions. Deportivo lead 20-0, while eight games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Tachira win 3-0 at home on the opening day of the ongoing league season.

Estudiante's four games this term have produced at least three goals, with three games witnessing at least four.

Four of Deportivo's five league games this term have produced at least three goals.

Tachira have won four of their five league games, keeping a clean sheet thrice.

Estudiantes de Merida vs Deportivo Tachira Prediction

Deportivo have historically gotten the better of Estudiantes, winning five and drawing one of their last six games.

Their most recent meeting came a month ago, where Tachira claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory, That could serve as inspiration for them to get the job done in midweek.

Estudiantes should claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Estudiantes de Merida 1-3 Deportivo Tachira

Estudiantes de Merida vs Deportivo Tachira Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Deportivo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Deportivo to score over 1.5 goals

