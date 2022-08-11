Estudiantes vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022–23

Estudiantes play host to Athletico Paranaense in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarter-final clash on Friday.

Both sides will head into the weekend seeking an aggregate victory and a place in the last-four after the spoils were shared in a goalless draw in last week’s reverse leg.

Estudiantes were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game across all competitions as they were held to a goalless draw by San Lorenzo in the Argentine Primera Division.

They have now failed to win any of their last three outings in the league, where they are currently 12th in the table after picking up 17 points from 12 games.

Estudiantes have now turned their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they held out for a goalless draw away to Athletico Paranaense in the first leg of their quarter-final clash last week.

Athletico Paranaense made it two wins from two in the Brasileiro Serie A as they saw off Atletico Mineiro 3-2 last time out.

They have now won three of their last three games in the Brazilian top flight, where they are currently fourth in the table with 37 points from 21 games.

Athletico Paranaense head into the weekend unbeaten in four consecutive games across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

Estudiantes vs Athletico Paranaense Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse leg, when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Estudiantes Form Guide: D-D-D-L-W

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

Estudiantes vs Athletico Paranaense Team News

Estudiantes

The hosts will be without Fabián Noguera and Ezequiel Muñoz, who have been sidelined through knee and ACL injuries respectively.

Injured: Fabián Noguera, Ezequiel Muñoz

Suspended: None

Athletico Paranaense

Marlos, Marcelo Cirino and Christian Cardoso are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out this weekend’s encounter.

Injured: Marlos, Marcelo Cirino, Christian Cardoso

Suspended: None

Estudiantes vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI

Estudiantes Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mariano Andújar; Agustín Rogel, Luciano Lollo, Jorge Morel; Leonardo Godoy, Leonardo Heredia, Jorge Rodríguez, Emmanuel Más; Manuel Castro, Pablo Piatti, Mauro Méndez

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Abner Vinícius; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho; Agustín Canobbio, David Terans, Tomás Cuello; Pablo

Estudiantes vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Athletico Paranaense have struggled to grind out results on the road in the Copa Libertadores, picking up one draw and losing two of their three away games so far. We predict Estudiantes will make use of their home advantage to claim a slender second-leg victory on Friday.

Prediction: Estudiantes 2-1 Athletico Paranaense

