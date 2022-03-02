Estudiantes vs Audax Italiano prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Estudiantes and Audax Italiano will square off at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Wednesday.

The visitors currently hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having secured a 1-0 home win in the first leg played in Chile last week. Jorge Neira's early strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

They followed up the win with a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Antofagasta at the same ground in the Chilean Primera Division over the weekend.

Estudiantes returned to winning ways in the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional with a 3-2 home win over Arsenal Sarandi. Leonardo Godoy provided two assists to help his side secure all three points.

The Argentine outfit will be looking to overturn the one-goal deficit they currently have in the tie.

The winner of the tie will secure progress to the next round of the qualifiers where they will face either Everton or Monagas for a place in the group stage.

Estudiantes vs Audax Italiano Head-to-Head

Audax Italiano have the advantage in the tie thanks to their 1-0 victory in the first leg in a game that saw three red cards brandished. This happens to be their only win in five competitive matches this season.

Estudiantes have won four of their five matches this term and currently lead the summit of Group B in the Copa de La Liga Professional, having garnered maximum points.

Estudiantes form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Audax Italiano form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Estudiantes vs Audax Italiano Team News

Estudiantes

Alan Martinelli was suspended following his injury-time dismissal in the first leg just four minutes after coming on.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Alan Martinelli

Audax Italiano

There are no known injury concerns for the visitors. However, they will be without Nicolas Fernandez and Fabian Torres, who were both red-carded in the first leg.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Nicolas Fernandez, Fabian Torres,

Estudiantes vs Audax Italiano Predicted XI

Estudiantes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emmanuel Mas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Leonardo Godoy; Gustavo Del Prete, Jorge Rodriguez, Jorge Morel, Fernando Zuqui; Leandro Diaz, Mauro Boselli

Audax Italiano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joaquin Munoz (GK); Roberto Cereceda, Raul Osorio, Carlos Labrin, Gonzalo Alvarez; Bosso Torres, Fernando Cornejo; Michael Fuentes, Jorge Neira, German Estigarribia; Lautaro Palacios

Estudiantes vs Audax Italiano Prediction

Estudiantes are overwhelming favorites to secure progress and also have home advantage in their quest to overturn their shock defeat in the first leg.

Audax Italiano have been out-of-sorts this season and are likely to sit back in a bid to protect their narrow advantage. However, their efforts could prove futile and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Estudiantes 2-0 Audax Italiano

