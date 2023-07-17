Estudiantes vs Barcelona SC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18, 2023

Estudiantes host Barcelona SC at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Wednesday (July 19).

Barcelona took their revenge on Estudiantes by winning the first leg 2-1 in Guayaquil on Tuesday. The last time the sides met, Estudiantes had claimed a 3-0 away win. Martinez and Corozo were decisive for the Ecuadorian team, while Leonardo Godoy’s goal sustains hope for the Argentine side ahead of the second leg.

Los Pincharratas had grimmer predictions than the eventual outcome of the first leg due to their poor run of form. They have won just twice in ten games and have gone winless in their last five. However, their home record is quite encouraging. They're unbeaten in six games and could extend that against visiting Barcelona.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could have secured a comfortable lead in the first leg but squandered some excellent openings. Safeguarding their one-goal lead in La Plata wouldn’t be an easy task, considering their poor away form. They have won once in their last five trips, losing their last three.

However, Ídolo del Ecuador have done it before. Their last visit to the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi was successful, as they emerged victorious 2-0, but Estudiantes were hindered by a red card.

Both teams are in search of a ticket to the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 in a clash that's expected to be relentless.

Estudiantes vs Barcelona SC Prediction

The two teams have met five times, with Estudiantes winning thrice and Barcelona twice.

Estudiantes have one once and lost once in their two home games with Barcelona.

Estudiantes have won once and drawn four times in their last fiv home games.

Barcelona have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road games.

Estudiantes have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Barcelona have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Estudiantes: L-L-D-D-D; Barcelona: W-D-L-W-L.

Estudiantes vs Barcelona SC Prediction

With two weeks before the 2023 Argentine Primera Division concludes, Estudiantes are seventh in the standings, with little hope of reaching the top. They will likely knuckle down to focus on their continental campaign.

Meanwhile, Damian Díaz greatly contributed to Barcelona’s fourth-place finish in the first stage of the 2023 Ecuadorian Serie A, scoring nine times. He will look to replicate that form here.

Estudiantes will look to fight back and stop the rot but could fall short on aggregate.

Prediction: Estudiantes 2-1 Barcelona

Estudiantes vs Barcelona SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Estudiantes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Estudiantes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Barcelona SC to score - Yes