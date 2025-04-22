Estudiantes vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Estudiantes will welcome Botafogo to Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Both teams have a win and a loss to their name in the two games in the competition thus far.
The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. In their previous Libertadores match, they lost 2-1 at home to Club Universidad de Chile earlier this month. They played Boca Juniors in the Argentine Primera División last week and lost 2-0 away from home.
The visitors suffered a 1-0 loss to Universidad de Chile in their Libertadores campaign opener but registered a 2-0 win over Carabobo earlier this month. Patrick de Paula, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, scored in the 88th minute, and fellow substitute Matheus Martins added a goal in stoppage time. They are winless in their last three games and lost 1-0 away to Atletico Mineiro in the Brazilian Serie A.
Estudiantes vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met four times. They have met twice in the Copa Libertadores and twice in the Copa Sudamericana. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 2-1 in wins and one game ending in a draw.
- They last met in the group stage of the 2017 Libertadores, and both teams registered home wins.
- Botafogo have lost two of their last 13 games in the Libertadores, with both defeats registered away from home.
- Estudiantes have lost four of their last five home games in the Libertadores.
- The visitors are winless in their last eight competitive away games, failing to score in seven.
- The hosts have won just one of their last eight games, with that win registered in the Libertadores.
Estudiantes vs Botafogo Prediction
Los Pincharratas have lost three of their last four games, failing to score in two. They have lost their two home games this month, scoring just one goal and will look to improve upon that record.
Estrela Solitária have endured a three-game winless run, suffering two defeats. They have failed to score in both losses. Notably, they have won just one of their 10 competitive away games in 2025.
Both teams have been in poor touch recently and play their second match in quick succession. With that in mind, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Estudiantes 1-1 Botafogo
Estudiantes vs Botafogo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes