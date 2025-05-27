Estudiantes vs Carabobo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

A place in the Copa Libertadores knockout stages will be on the line for Estudiantes when they play host to Carabobo in the Group A finale on Tuesday. Diego Merino Rivera’s men journey to the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi rock-bottom in the table and will be looking to bow out of the continental showpiece with their heads held high.
Estudiantes failed to guarantee their spot in the Copa Libertadores knockout stages last time out as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Botafogo in a pivotal group clash at the Olympic Stadium.
Before that, Eduardo Dominguez’s side picked up three points from the first two games to start the campaign before securing back-to-back victories over Botafogo and Universidad de Chile, respectively.
Estudiantes have picked up nine points from their five games so far to sit second in Group A, one point below first-placed Universidad de Chile and only above third-placed Botafogo in the Copa Sudamericana spot on goal difference.
On the other hand, it has been a truly forgettable campaign for Colombian outfit Carabobo, who have been eliminated from the Libertadores and continental football altogether.
Rivera’s men sit rooted to the bottom of the Group A table, having managed just one point from their five matches so far, eight points off the Copa Sudamericana qualifying spot.
This underwhelming run of results has been due to their struggles at both ends of the pitch as they have conceded 11 goals while scoring just two in their first games so far.
Estudiantes vs Carabobo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever meeting between Estudiantes and Carabobo, with the Argentine outfit claiming a 2-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.
- Estudiantes have managed just one win from their most recent five games across all competitions while losing three and picking up one draw since late April.
- Carabobo have failed to win four of their last five away matches — losing three and claiming one draw — with a 3-1 victory at Metropolitanos on May 2 being the exception.
- Estudiantes are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 home games across all competitions, picking up six wins and three draws since the start of December.
Estudiantes vs Carabobo Prediction
The stakes are high for Estudiantes as they look to close out the group stages on a high and secure a spot in the knockout phase. Meanwhile, Rivera could name a shuffled XI as Carabobo have nothing to play for and we predict the hosts will do just enough to come away with all three points.
Prediction: Estudiantes 2-0 Carabobo
Estudiantes vs Carabobo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Estudiantes to win
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of Carabobo’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last six matches)