Estudiantes vs Cerro Porteno Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Estudiantes and Cerro Porteno return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they lock horns at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Wednesday. Having suffered a 1-0 defeat in Paraguay last week, Diego Hernan Martinez’s men will head into the return leg looking to overturn the one-goal deficit and reach the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece.

Estudiantes were left red-faced last Sunday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Banfield after giving up a two-goal lead in their Argentine Liga Profesional clash.

Before that, Eduardo Dominguez’s side were on a four-game winning streak, including a 1-0 victory over Cerro Porteno in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 clash on August 13.

Estudiantes will look to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat as they eye a first Libertadores quarter-final appearance since 2022, when they lost 1-0 on aggregate against Atletico Paranaense.

On the other hand, Cerro Porteno picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of Wednesday’s crunch tie as they edged out Guarani 4-3 in the Paraguayan top flight last Saturday.

Martinez’s men have gone unbeaten in each of their eight league matches this season, picking up six wins and two draws while scoring 17 goals and conceding nine so far.

Cerro Porteno are on the cusp of yet another disappointing Libertadores campaign as they have failed to reach the quarter-finals since 2019, when they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Argentine outfit River Plate.

Estudiantes vs Cerro Porteno Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth encounter between Estudiantes and Cerro Porteno, with the Argentine outfit claiming one win and two draws from their previous three meetings.

As for both coaches, they have faced off on six different occasions, with Dominguez holding a clear upper hand, having picked up four wins and two draws across the six games.

Estudiantes are unbeaten in five of their last seven home games across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since the third week of April.

Cerro Porteno are on a run of five back-to-back away victories and are unbeaten in 10 of their 11 games on the road, claiming nine wins and one draw since mid-April.

Estudiantes vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Estudiantes showed their mettle to secure a first-leg advantage in Paraguay last week and will be backing themselves to complete the job on home turf. Cerro Porteno have been tough to beat on the road, but we predict Estudiantes will continue from where they left off in the first leg and secure the win at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi.

Prediction: Estudiantes 2-1 Cerro Porteno

Estudiantes vs Cerro Porteno Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Estudiantes to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in Estudiantes’ last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last eight outings)

