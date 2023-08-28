Estudiantes and Corinthians return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they lock horns at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in the second leg of the quarterfinal on Tuesday (August 29).

Eduardo Dominguez’s side will head into the midweek clash looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg loss in Brazil last week. Estudiantes were left empty handed once again. as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Union in the Argentine Copa de la Liga on Saturday.

Dominguez’s men have lost their last three games across competitions since a 2-0 win over Goias on August 9.

Corinthians, meanwhile, turned in a resilient performance on Sunday, coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Goias in the Brazilian Serie A.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s side sit 13th in the top-flight standings, level on 25 points with Cruzeiro and Internacional. Corinthians are unbeaten in three games across competitions, winning once, since a 2-0 loss to Sao Paulo in the Copa do Brasil semifinals on August 16.

Estudiantes vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides after their first-leg clash last week.

The Argentine outfit are on a three-match losing streak, conceding six goals and scoring twice since beating Goias 2-0 on August 9.

Corinthians have lost just one of their last 15 games since July, claiming nine wins.

Estudiantes are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 home games across competitions, winning 10 times, since February.

Corinthians are without a win in five away games, losing once, since a 2-1 win at Universitario in July.

Estudiantes vs Corinthians Prediction

Given Estudiantes’ drop-off in form, Corinthians will back themselves to pick up where they dropped off last week.

The Brazilian side have picked up four draws in their last five away games and should hold out for another share of the spoils to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Estudiantes 1-1 Corinthians

Estudiantes vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Corinthians’ last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Corinthians’ last seven outings.)