Estudiantes vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

Estudiantes will welcome Everton to the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having secured a 1-0 away victory in the first leg last week. Matias Pellegrini stepped off the bench and scored a 79th-minute winner to help his side leave Chile with a crucial victory.

They followed up their continental win with a 1-0 defeat to Boca Juniors on home turf in the Copa de la Liga Profesional. Luis Advincula's second-half strike was the difference between the two sides.

Everton returned to winning ways in the Chilean Primera Division. Lucas Di Yorio's 57th-minute goal helped his side secure a 1-0 away win over Universidad Catolica.

The winner of the tie will secure automatic qualification to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Estudiantes vs Everton Head-to-Head

Last week's clash was the first official meeting between the two sides and Estudiantes will be looking to capitalize on their away victory.

The La Plata outfit's defeat to Boca halted a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Everton returned to winning ways at the weekend after a four-game winless run.

Estudiantes form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Everton form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Estudiantes vs Everton Team News

Estudiantes

Mauro Boselli was withdrawn in the first half against Boca Juniors due to an injury. Alan Martinelli will serve the final game of his three-match suspension for the red card he received against Audax Italiano.

Injury: Mauro Boselli

Suspension: Alan Martinelli

Everton

Goalkeeper Franco Torgnascioli is unavailable, having been diagnosed with cancer.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Franco Torgnascioli

Estudiantes vs Everton Predicted XI

Estudiantes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emmanuel Mas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Leonardo Godoy; Gustavo Del Prete, Jorge Rodriguez, Jorge Morel, Fernando Zuqui; Leandro Diaz, Aaron Spetale

Everton Predicted XI (3-4-3): Fernando De Paul (GK); Diego Oyarzun, Julio Barroso, Rodrigo Echeverria; Alex Ibacache, Alvaro Madrid, Benjamin Berrios, Adrian Sanchez; Ismael Sosa, Lucas Di Yorio, Juan Cuevas

Estudiantes vs Everton Prediction

Estudiantes have a narrow advantage and will be keen to complete the job in front of their own fans. The hosts have a superior pedigree on the continent and are favorites to emerge triumphant.

Everton need a win but are unlikely to sacrifice their defensive solidity to go all out for victory. Another tight game can be expected but we are backing Estudiantes to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Estudiantes 1-0 Everton

