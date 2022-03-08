Everton vs Estudiantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Everton and Estudiantes will square off at the Estadio Sausalito in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Curico Unido in the Chilean Primera Division on Saturday. Juan Cuevas and Federico Castro scored first-half goals to share the spoils in Vina del Mar.

Estudiantes also played out a 1-1 stalemate away to Velez Sarsfield in the Copa de La Liga Profesional. Leandro Diaz stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp equalizer for the visitors.

Everton secured their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Monagas. Their 3-0 victory in the first leg helped offset a 1-0 defeat in Venezuela.

Estudiantes progressed at Audax Italiano's expense with a 2-1 aggregate victory. They fell to a 1-0 defeat in Chile but overturned it in the return leg on home turf.

Everton vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. The winner of the tie will secure progress to the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Everton have managed just two wins from their seven competitive fixtures this term. Estudiantes have won five and drawn one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Everton form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-D

Estudiantes form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Everton vs Estudiantes Team News

Everton

Goalkeeper Franco Torgnascioli was recently diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Franco Torgnascioli

Estudiantes

Alan Martinelli was suspended following his injury-time dismissal in the first leg of the tie against Audax Italiano just four minutes after coming on.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Alan Martinelli

Everton vs Estudiantes Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (3-4-3): Fernando De Paul (GK); Diego Oyarzun, Julio Barroso, Rodrigo Echeverria; Alex Ibacache, Alvaro Madrid, Benjamin Berrios, Adrian Sanchez; Ismael Sosa, Lucas Di Yorio, Juan Cuevas

Estudiantes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emmanuel Mas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Leonardo Godoy; Gustavo Del Prete, Jorge Rodriguez, Jorge Morel, Fernando Zuqui; Leandro Diaz, Mauro Boselli

Everton vs Estudiantes Prediction

Everton's inconsistencies this season have not offered any confidence that they can get a positive result, despite having home advantage in their favor.

Estudiantes, by contrast, have improved in recent weeks, coming into the game as favorites and having a superior pedigree on the continent.

Both sides are low-scoring teams with an emphasis on defensive solidity and we are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Everton 0-1 Estudiantes

Edited by Peter P