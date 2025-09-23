Estudiantes vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Estudiantes will host Flamengo at the Estádio Ciudad de La Plata on Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign. The hosts will be desperate to put up a solid performance as they look to overturn their first-leg defeat and advance to the next round.
Estudiantes went two goals down in the opening 10 minutes of the first leg and only managed to pull one back in the 91st minute after Flamengo went down to 10 men as the match ended 2-1.
The Argentinian side, who advanced into the quarterfinals by narrowly beating Paraguayan side Cerro Porteño in the last round, have only picked up two wins from their last seven games, but will remain optimistic going into a must-win match this midweek.
Flamengo, on the other hand, are in remarkable form with eight wins and three draws from their last 11 games and picked up a dominant 3-0 aggregate win over fellow Brazilian side Internacional in the round of 16 to make the final eight.
The visitors, who currently sit atop the Brasileirão Serie A, have not made it to the Copa Libertadores semifinals since their continental triumph in 2022 and will be hoping to book a place in the final four on Thursday.
Estudiantes vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on nine previous occasions going into this midweek's meeting. Estudiantes have won only one of those games, four ended in draws, while Flamengo have won the remaining four.
- Last week's first-leg clash marked the first edition of this fixture since the 1993-94 season.
- Only Palmeiras (23), Racing Club (18), and River Plate (15) have scored more goals in the Copa Libertadores this season than Estudiantes (13).
- The Brazilian side have the best defensive record in the tournament so far with only four goals conceded across eight games played.
- Estudiantes are four-time winners of the Libertadores and have finished runners-up once. Flamengo, meanwhile, have won the continental showpiece three times and also have one runners-up finish to their name.
Estudiantes vs Flamengo Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but Los Pincharratas will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage.
Rubro-Negro will rely on their strong recent form and solid defensive record to get a result, as they only need a draw to progress to the next round.
Prediction: Estudiantes 1-1 Flamengo
Estudiantes vs Flamengo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the visitors’ last four games)