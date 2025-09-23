Estudiantes vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Estudiantes will host Flamengo at the Estádio Ciudad de La Plata on Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign. The hosts will be desperate to put up a solid performance as they look to overturn their first-leg defeat and advance to the next round.

Ad

Estudiantes went two goals down in the opening 10 minutes of the first leg and only managed to pull one back in the 91st minute after Flamengo went down to 10 men as the match ended 2-1.

The Argentinian side, who advanced into the quarterfinals by narrowly beating Paraguayan side Cerro Porteño in the last round, have only picked up two wins from their last seven games, but will remain optimistic going into a must-win match this midweek.

Ad

Trending

Flamengo, on the other hand, are in remarkable form with eight wins and three draws from their last 11 games and picked up a dominant 3-0 aggregate win over fellow Brazilian side Internacional in the round of 16 to make the final eight.

The visitors, who currently sit atop the Brasileirão Serie A, have not made it to the Copa Libertadores semifinals since their continental triumph in 2022 and will be hoping to book a place in the final four on Thursday.

Ad

Estudiantes vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on nine previous occasions going into this midweek's meeting. Estudiantes have won only one of those games, four ended in draws, while Flamengo have won the remaining four.

Last week's first-leg clash marked the first edition of this fixture since the 1993-94 season.

Only Palmeiras (23), Racing Club (18), and River Plate (15) have scored more goals in the Copa Libertadores this season than Estudiantes (13).

The Brazilian side have the best defensive record in the tournament so far with only four goals conceded across eight games played.

Estudiantes are four-time winners of the Libertadores and have finished runners-up once. Flamengo, meanwhile, have won the continental showpiece three times and also have one runners-up finish to their name.

Ad

Estudiantes vs Flamengo Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but Los Pincharratas will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage.

Rubro-Negro will rely on their strong recent form and solid defensive record to get a result, as they only need a draw to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Estudiantes 1-1 Flamengo

Estudiantes vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the visitors’ last four games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More