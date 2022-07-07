Estudiantes vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Estudiantes will host Fortaleza at the Jorge Luis Hischi Stadium in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Thursday. The first leg in Brazil ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams will look to return to winning ways after league defeats last weekend. The hosts lost 2-1 loss against Arsenal Sarandi in the Argentine Primera Division, while Fortaleza suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Brazilian Serie A against Coritiba.

Fortaleza have qualified for Copa Libertadores for the first time and will look to give a good account of themselves.

Estudiantes vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

The first leg at the Arena Castelao last week was the first meeting between the two teams. That game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Silvio Romero's 55th-minute opener getting cancelled out by Leandro Diaz eight minutes later.

Estudiantes form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W.

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W.

Estudiantes vs Fortaleza Team News

Estudiantes

Pablo Piatti came off the bench in the weekend league game. He has been struggling with injuries throughout the season but is in contention to start here. Bruno Valdez, meanwhile, returns from a one-game suspension and will likely return to the starting XI.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Fortaleza

Brayan Ceballos and Valentín Depietri have rejoined the squad after completion of their COVID-19 quarantine. Anthony Landazuri is sidelined with an injury, though, while Tinga and Robson are out with long-term injuries.

Injured: Tinga, Robson, Anthony Landazuri.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Estudiantes vs Fortaleza Prediction

Estudiantes (4-3-3): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emanuel Tomas Beltran Bardas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Emanuel Mas; Matias Pellegrini, Jorge Rodriguez, Fernando Zuqui; Manuel Castro, Mauro Boselli, Gustavo del Prete.

Fortaleza (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck (GK); Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima, Juninho Capixaba; Moses, Romero.

Estudiantes have a decent record in the Copa Libertadores, last winning it in 2009. They'll start off as the favourties at home against Leao do Pici. Fortaleza have lost their last three away games and could fall short against Los Pincharratas.

Prediction: Estudiantes 2-1 Fortaleza.

