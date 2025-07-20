Estudiantes vs Huracan Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21st 2025

Estudiantes will welcome Huracán to the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura phase on Monday. Both teams suffered losses in their campaign opener without scoring and will look to improve upon that record.

The hosts met Club Atlético Unión in their campaign opener last week and suffered a 1-0 loss, extending their losing streak in all competitions to three games. They failed to score for the fifth consecutive match in the league.

The visitors got their campaign underway with a 3-0 home loss to Club Atlético Belgrano last week. It was their second consecutive league defeat, having concluded the Apertura phase with a 1-0 loss to Platense.

Estudiantes vs Huracan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 176 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 73 wins. Quemeros have 53 wins and 50 games have ended in draws.

Their meeting in the Apertura phase in January ended in a goalless draw.

Los Pincharratas are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, recording two wins and keeping three clean sheets.

The last three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Los Pincharratas have endured a 10-game winless run in the Primera Division, suffering seven losses. They have failed to score in the last five games in that period.

The visitors have lost just one of their last eight away games in the Primera Division, recording five wins. They have kept five clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Estudiantes vs Huracan Prediction

Los Pincharratas have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last six games in all competitions. They have lost their last three league games, conceding seven goals without scoring. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last four home games in this fixture.

Quemeros have lost three of their last 10 games in all competitions, with all defeats registered at home. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Estudiantes 1-1 Huracan

Estudiantes vs Huracan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

