Estudiantes vs RB Bragantino prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Estudiantes welcome RB Bragantino to the Estudiantes de La Plata in the third group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

Both sides are unbeaten in the two games so far. They both kick-started their campaigns with a win while playing out a draw in their previous game in the continental competition.

Estudiantes are undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions and were held to a goalless draw by Nacional in their previous outing in the competition.

RB Bragantino are on a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and in their previous Libertadores game, they played out a 2-2 draw against Argentine side Velez Sarsfield.

Estudiantes vs RB Bragantino Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Estudiantes form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

RB Bragantino form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Estudiantes vs RB Bragantino Team News

Estudiantes

Ezequiel Muñoz is expected to be the only absentee for the hosts, as all other players on the injury list have returned to training and are in contention to start here.

Injured: Ezequiel Munoz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Bragantino

There are some notable absentees for the Brazilian side for the trip to La Plata. Natan, Praxedes and Lucas Evangelista remain sidelined with injuries.

Artur, Maycon Cleiton, Gabriel Novaes, Emi Martínez and Raul make up the list of absentees for the Red Bulls. Aderlan will miss the game on account of a red card he picked up last time around.

Injuries: Artur, Natan, Praxedes, Lucas Evangelista, Maycon Cleiton, Gabriel Novaes, Emi Martínez, Raul.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: Aderlan.

Unavailable: None.

Estudiantes vs RB Bragantino Predicted XIs

Estudiantes (5-3-2): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emanuel Tomás Beltrán Bardas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Jorge Morel, Leonardo Godoy; Matias Pellegrini, Jorge Rodriguez, Fernando Zuqui; Gustavo del Prete, Leandro Diaz

RB Bragantino (4-3-3): Cleiton Schwengber (GK); Ramon, Leonardo Realpe, Leo Ortiz, Luan Candido; Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Carlos Eduardo Ferreira de Souza; Bruno Tubarao, Helinho, Ytalo

Estudiantes vs RB Bragantino Prediction

The home side have been in good touch recently. They are at the top of the Group B standings in the Argentine Primera Division and have guaranteed themselves a top-of-the-table finish. They can focus on the Libertadores games for now.

The visitors are unbeaten in the three league games so far and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run here. Given the form of the hosts, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Estudiantes 2-1 RB Bragantino

