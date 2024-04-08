Estudiantes vs The Strongest Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024 

Estudiantes and The Strongest will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Tuesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Central Cordoba in the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional over the weekend. Tiago Palacios scored a brace and provided an assist while Edwin Cetre, Guido Carrillo and Javier Correa scored a goal each in the rout.

The Strongest, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over SA Bulo Bulo in the Bolivian Division Profesional. Michael Ortega scored a brace to inspire the victory.

The Tigers will turn their focus to the continent where their opening Libertadores game saw them claim a 2-0 home win over Gremio. Estudiantes started their campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Huachipato.

The draws left the Argentines second in Group C on one point while The Strongest lead the way at the summit.

Estudiantes vs The Strongest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

The Strongest have won four of their last five games across competitions.

Estudiantes' victory over Central Cordoba ended their five-game winless streak (four losses).

The Strongest have scored at least two goals in six of the eight games they have played in all competitions this season.

Five of Estudiantes' last seven competitive games have produced three goals or more.

There has been at least one goal scored in the first half in each of Estudiantes' last five games.

Estudiantes vs The Strongest Prediction

EStudiantes were on a four-game losing streak which was bucked in their opening Libertadores game. The La Plata outfit followed that fraw up with a convincing win in the league over the weekend and they will be hoping to build on this.

The Strongest have been the more in-form side but still enter the game as heavy underdogs on paper. They have been potent in attack and this clinicality in front of goal could be crucial as they seek to register a second win of the tournament to wrest control of the group.

We are tipping Estudiantes to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Estudiantes 2-1 The Strongest

Estudiantes vs The Strongest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Estudiantes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals