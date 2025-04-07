Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Estudiantes will welcome Universita de Chile to Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. Both teams will be looking to maintain their momentum following an impressive start to the campaign.
Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Preview
Estudiantes pulled off a shock away win on matchday one in Group A, beating home side Carabobo from Venezuela 2-0. The Argentine giants are expected to replicate such a performance at home against Universita de Chile. However, it may not be as easy, as the visitors appear to be a tougher side than Carabobo.
Los Pincharratas are eying a fifth Copa Libertadores title after their last success in 2009. They did not have a great season in the domestic league last term, finishing in the 12th spot. However, they were able to secure qualification for the Copa Libertadores after winning the 2024 Copa de la Liga Profesional.
Universita de Chile stunned defending champions Botafogo in Group A’s second game, defeating the Brazilians 1-0. However, that meeting cannot be used to assess the Chileans’ strength as Botafogo have experienced a dip in form, but it could boost their confidence level. Estudiantes and Universita de Chile are first and second placed, tied on three points.
Los Azules are in search of their first Copa Libertadores title. They earned their qualification for this edition as runners-up of the 2024 Chilean Primera División. Universita de Chile are struggling in the new domestic season, sitting fifth after five rounds of matches. They have won twice and lost twice with one game in hand.
Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Estudiantes have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.
- Estudiantes have suffered three losses in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Estudiantes have scored four goals and conceded five in their last five matches.
- Universita de Chile have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Estudiantes have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Universita de Chile have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Estudiantes – L-W-L-D-L, Universita de Chile – W-W-L-W-D.
Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Prediction
Estudiantes will enter this game on the back of a 1-0 home defeat against Belgrano in the domestic league. A second consecutive home loss will be unacceptable.
Universita de Chile will have their real first test here. If they succeed, they would be considered as one of the top favorites for the round of 16.
Estudiantes are expected to come out on top based on form, experience and home advantage.
Prediction: Estudiantes 3-1 Universita de Chile
Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Estudiantes to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Estudiantes to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Universita de Chile to score - Yes