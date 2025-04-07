Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Estudiantes will welcome Universita de Chile to Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. Both teams will be looking to maintain their momentum following an impressive start to the campaign.

Ad

Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Preview

Estudiantes pulled off a shock away win on matchday one in Group A, beating home side Carabobo from Venezuela 2-0. The Argentine giants are expected to replicate such a performance at home against Universita de Chile. However, it may not be as easy, as the visitors appear to be a tougher side than Carabobo.

Los Pincharratas are eying a fifth Copa Libertadores title after their last success in 2009. They did not have a great season in the domestic league last term, finishing in the 12th spot. However, they were able to secure qualification for the Copa Libertadores after winning the 2024 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Ad

Trending

Universita de Chile stunned defending champions Botafogo in Group A’s second game, defeating the Brazilians 1-0. However, that meeting cannot be used to assess the Chileans’ strength as Botafogo have experienced a dip in form, but it could boost their confidence level. Estudiantes and Universita de Chile are first and second placed, tied on three points.

Los Azules are in search of their first Copa Libertadores title. They earned their qualification for this edition as runners-up of the 2024 Chilean Primera División. Universita de Chile are struggling in the new domestic season, sitting fifth after five rounds of matches. They have won twice and lost twice with one game in hand.

Ad

Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Estudiantes have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Estudiantes have suffered three losses in their last five matches in all competitions.

Estudiantes have scored four goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Universita de Chile have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Estudiantes have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Universita de Chile have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Estudiantes – L-W-L-D-L, Universita de Chile – W-W-L-W-D.

Ad

Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Prediction

Estudiantes will enter this game on the back of a 1-0 home defeat against Belgrano in the domestic league. A second consecutive home loss will be unacceptable.

Universita de Chile will have their real first test here. If they succeed, they would be considered as one of the top favorites for the round of 16.

Estudiantes are expected to come out on top based on form, experience and home advantage.

Ad

Prediction: Estudiantes 3-1 Universita de Chile

Estudiantes vs Universita de Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Estudiantes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Estudiantes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Universita de Chile to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More