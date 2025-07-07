Estudiantes vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

Estudiantes will lock horns with Velez Sarsfield at the Estadio Libertadores de América in the Supercopa Internacional on Tuesday. Velez secured their place in the match after winning the Argentine Primera División in 2024. Los Pincharratas lifted their first Trofeo de Campeones de la Liga Profesional last season.

El León were last in action in the Copa Argentina round of 32 and suffered a 4-2 loss on penalties to Aldosivi. Notably, they have won just one of their last four competitive games, suffering three defeats.

Velez last played in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in May and were held to a goalless draw by Atlético Peñarol.

Estudiantes vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 72 times in all competitions. Velez have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 30 wins. Los Pincharratas have 21 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Trofeo de Campeones de la Liga Profesional final in December, and El León registered a 3-0 win.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Velez have failed to score in their last two games in all competitions and will look to improve upon that record.

El León have scored at least two goals in three of their last five games in all competitions.

El Fortín have won three of their last nine games in all competitions, with two registered at home.

Velez have kept three clean sheets in their last six games in this fixture. El León have two clean sheets to their name.

Estudiantes vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

Los Pincharratas have won two of their last five games while suffering three defeats. They have also conceded at least two goals in three of their last six games and will look to improve upon that record.

El Fortín have won just one of their last five games and have suffered two defeats in that period. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five of their last eight games.

Both teams struggled in their recent games and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Considering El León's better recent record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Estudiantes 2-1 Velez Sarsfield

Estudiantes vs Velez Sarsfield Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Estudiantes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

