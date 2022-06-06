Eswatini vs Burkina Faso prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Eswatini and Burkina Faso lock horns at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a clash in Group B of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Stallions kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Cape Verde, courtesy of two second-half goals from Hassane Bande and Dango Ouattara.

As a result, Hubert Velud's side sit atop the group with three points as Eswatini only managed a draw against Togo.

Sabelo Ndzinisa equalized for the side in the 84th minute before Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba restored Togo's lead in the 87th minute.

Defender Siboniso Ngwenya then dramatically made it 2-2 in the 95th minute.

Eswatini vs Burkina Faso Head-To-Head

Burkina Faso have won both their previous clashes with Eswatini - a 3-0 win in January 2013 followed by a 5-1 win two years later.

CAF @CAF_Online



Eswatini scored at the dying moments of the game to snatch a point against Togo

Eswatini Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Burkina Faso Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Eswatini vs Burkina Faso Team News

Eswatini

Philani Mkhontfo came off the bench to assist Eswatini's first goal of their 2-2 draw with Togo and could be given a start here.

In-form Sabelo Ndzinisa has scored in three of his last four outings and will be a huge threat for Burkina Faso.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CAF @CAF_Online



Burkina Faso enjoy a flying start to their



Burkina Faso enjoy a flying start to their campaign with an important victory over Cape Verde!

Burkina Faso

The Stallions are sweating over Edmond Tapsoba's fitness after the youngster came off in the first half of their clash with Cape Verde on Friday.

If the Bayern Leverkusen player is declared unfit, Hassane Bande is an option to replace him in the starting XI.

Injured: Edmond Tapsoba

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eswatini vs Burkina Faso Predicted XI

Eswatini (4-2-3-1): Mathabela Sandanezwe; Kwakhe Thwala, Sihlangu Mkhwanazi, Khethokuhle Mkhontfo, Lindo Mkhonta; Siboniso Ngwenya, Peter Dlamini; Fanelo Mamba, Sabelo Ndzinisa, Mzwandile Mabalesa; Sifiso Matse.

Burkina Faso (4-3-3): Harve Koffi; Issa Kabore, Issoufou Dayo, Abdoul Tapsoba, Abdoul Guiebre; Gustavo Sangare, Cedric Badolo, Bertrand Traore; Djibril Ouattara, Hassane Bande, Cyrille Bayala.

Eswatini vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Eswatini have played well in games on South African soil lately and that holds them in good stead coming into Wednesday.

Burkina Faso have won only twice in their last eight games but that includes a convincing performance last time out against Cape Verde.

A repeat of that could see them at least secure a point.

Prediction: Eswatini 1-1 Burkina Faso

