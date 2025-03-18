Eswatini vs Cameroon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2025

Eswatini and Cameroon return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday. Both sides picked up contrasting results last time out, with the Indomitable Lions suffering a narrow defeat against Central African Republic.

Sambulo Masoso Simelane grabbed the headlines for Eswatini as he netted in the 86th minute to hand them a 1-0 friendly victory over Madagascar in their final outing of 2024.

Before that, Zdravko Logarusic’s men were on a 12-game winless streak across all competitions — losing eight and claiming four draws — a run which saw them finish rock-bottom in Group I of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Eswatini now turn their focus to the World Cup qualifying race, where they will be desperate to secure a morale-boosting result, having lost their four matches in Group D so far to sit last in the standings.

In stark contrast, Cameroon have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign in the qualifiers, claiming two wins and two draws from their opening four games while scoring nine goals and conceding three.

This solid start to the qualifying race has seen the Indomitable Lions surge into first place in the table with eight points from a possible 12, one point above second-placed Libya.

Cameroon are in action for the first time in the new year off the back of a 2-1 friendly defeat against Central African Republic on December 28, a result which saw their nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

Eswatini vs Cameroon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with Cameroon claiming one win and one draw from their previous two encounters.

The Indomitable Lions are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 10 matches across all competitions, picking up six wins and three draws since last June.

Cameroon have lost just one of their last five competitive away matches while claiming two wins and two draws since January 2024.

Eswatini have failed to find the back of the net in eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions while conceding 16 goals since June 2024.

Eswatini vs Cameroon Prediction

Cameroon will be keen to take on an Eswatini side who have lost each of their four matches in Group D.

While Logarusic’s men will look to continue from where they left off against Sao Tome last time out, they are no match for the Indomitable Lions on paper and we see them dropping all three points yet again.

Prediction: Eswatini 0-2 Cameroon

Eswatini vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cameroon to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Eswatini’s last 10 outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Eswatini’s last six matches)

