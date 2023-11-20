Eswatini vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Eswatini will welcome Cape Verde to Mbombela Stadium in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

This will be Eswatini’s second straight home game in the qualifiers, as they lost the first clash against Libya 1-0. They will look to avoid another setback in front of their home fans when they take on Cape Verde. The hosts are in search of their very first win against the visitors, who prevailed 1-0 in their previous visit.

Sihlangu Semnikati entered the Fifa World Cup qualifiers for the first time in 1994, with this edition being their ninth appearance. They are yet to reach the finals and may not make it this time as well considering their poor form. Eswatini have recorded only one victory in their last ten matches across all competitions.

Cape Verde head into this meeting on the back of one draw and three losses. They managed to share the spoils with Angola following a goalless draw on the first matchday. That result leaves them third in Group D behind Cameroon and Libya, who boast three points each, with Eswatini in fifth place.

Tubaroes Azuis are making their seventh attempt to qualify for the Fifa World Cup finals since 2002. However, they are set to take part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, having made it through to the tournament for the first time in their history. Cape Verde have been unsuccessful on the road, losing their last two matches against Algeria 5-1 and Togo 3-2, but their previous trips were promising.

Eswatini vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eswatini have drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Cape Verde.

Eswatini have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Eswatini have scored twice and conceded five times in their last five matches in all competitions.

Cape Verde have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Eswatini have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while, Cape Verde have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Eswatini – L-L-D-D-L, Cape Verde – D-L-L-L-W.

Eswatini vs Cape Verde Prediction

Eswatini’s top scorer in 2023, Bongwa Matsebula, failed to find the back of the net against Libya. He will have another opportunity to prove his worth on Tuesday.

Cape Verde have found the back of the net in their last five matches, except against Angola. Rayo Vallecano winger Bebé has been a top performer for the side, scoring twice this year.

Cape Verde head into the game as favorites based on form and head-to-head advantage.

Prediction: Eswatini 1-2 Cape Verde

Eswatini vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cape Verde

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cape Verde to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Eswatini to score - Yes