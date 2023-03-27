Eswatini vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Eswatini and Cape Verde lock horns at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, South Africa on Tuesday for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The sides played out a goalless stalemate on Friday in Praia following which the standings in Group B remained the same.

With four points in three games, Cape Verde are in second position and still in contention for a direct place in the AFCON finals, while Eswatini are third with just two points.

With only two games remaining in their campaign after this matchday, both teams will be eager to pick up wins and boost their qualifying chances.

The Blue Sharks have made only three appearances in the tournament, the last of which came in 2021, while the King's Shield are looking to make their debut.

Eswatini vs Cape Verde Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three previous clashes between the sides, and two of them have ended in stalemates, including the 0-0 draw last week.

Cape Verde beat Eswatini 3-0 in November 2003 in a World Cup qualifier, which remains the only fixture between these sides that has produced a winner.

Eswatini are winless in their last three games.

Cape Verde have lost just one of their last four clashes and have kept a clean sheet in two of them, both coming in the AFCON qualifiers.

Cape Verde's Ryan Mendes is only three goals away from equaling his side's all-time scoring record of 15 goals, currently held by Heldon.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha could reach 60 caps for the national team if he plays on Tuesday, making him just the second player to surpass the milestone after record appearance-maker Babanco (62).

Eswatini's Sabelo Ndzinisa could claim the record for being the nation's most prolific goalscorer with a strike on Tuesday, which will take him past Felix Badenhorst (both are currently on 15 goals).

Eswatini vs Cape Verde Prediction

The sides played out a dour stalemate last week and in their bid to boost their qualifying chances, could go all out here, as each are set to play group leaders Burkina Faso in their remaining matches in a potential banana skin.

However, given the dearth of quality in both camps, we predict another draw, but this time with goals.

Prediction: Eswatini 1-1 Cape Verde

Eswatini vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

