Eswatini vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Eswatini will welcome Libya to the Mbombela Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Botswana in a friendly in October. Tumisang Orebonye and Lemogang Maswena scored either side of Neliso Myeni to help their nation claim the victory.

Libya, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 victory over Sudan in a friendly last week. Faisal Al Badri broke the deadlock from the spot in the 17th minute, while Ali Hamadalnile Ali leveled matters in the 68th minute. Oma Al Khouja restored his side's lead just a minute later and his goal proved to be the match-winner.

The Mediterranean Knights will turn their attention to competitive action and have been grouped alongside Eswatini, Mauritius, Cape Verde, Cameroon and Angola in Group D of the qualifiers.

Eswatini vs Libya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Eswatini and Libya. They were paired in the same group for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and won their home games 2-1 and 6-2 respectively.

Four of Libya's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Eswatini have won just one of their last 13 games (seven losses).

Libya are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, winning two and drawing three games in this run.

Neither Libya nor Eswatini have qualified for the FIFA World Cup in their history.

Libya are ranked 126th in the world according to the latest FIFA World Rankings, while Eswatini dropped to 146th.

Five of Libya's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Eswatini vs Libya Prediction

Eswatini and Libya have little chances of progressing to the World Cup but a win in their opening game could change the dynamics in the group. Eswatini have been the poorer side coming into this game, failing to win any of their last four games.

Libya, for their part, have not lost any of their last five and claimed a morale-boosting victory over Sudan last week.

Goalscoring chances could come at a premium and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Eswatini 1-1 Libya

Eswatini vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Libya to win or draw