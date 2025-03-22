Eswatini vs Mauritius Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2025

Eswatini and Mauritius lock horns at the Mbombela Stadium in neutral South Africa on Sunday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both sides are looking to make up for their respective winless affairs earlier in the week.

Eswatini remained winless in their campaign as the side could muster just a goalless stalemate with Cameroon on Wednesday. However, it earned them their first point across the board, although the southern African side remained in sixth and last place in Group D.

On the other hand, Mauritius succumbed to their third defeat of the qualifying campaign as Cape Verde inflicted a narrow 1-0 defeat upon them. Jair Semedo struck the only goal of the game in the 84th minute to break the Dodos' resistance.

With four points in the bag, the island side are just above Eswatini in fifth as both are facing an exit from the race for the 2026 showpiece.

Eswatini vs Mauritius Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in the past, with Mauritius winning thrice over Eswatini and losing just once.

Eswatini's only ever win over Mauritius came in July 2022, when they eked out a 3-0 win in the COSAFA Cup.

Their most recent encounter came in June 2024, when the Dodos pulled off a 2-1 victory over the King's Shield in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Eswatini are winless in their last 13 official games, losing seven times. Their last win came in March 2024 when they beat Somalia 3-0 in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Mauritius are winless in their last four official games, losing their most recent three. Interestingly their only win since 2024 came against Eswatini: 2-1 in the World Cup qualifiers.

The King's Shield are ranked 159th in the world, while the Dodos are 20 places adrift, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Eswatini vs Mauritius Prediction

The King's Shield and the Dodos will both be wary of a defeat here, given their qualifying campaign is on its last legs.

We expect them to take a cautious approach here, with the sides playing out a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Eswatini 1-1 Mauritius

Eswatini vs Mauritius Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

