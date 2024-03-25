Eswatini vs Somalia Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2024

Eswatini and Somalia meet for the second leg of their preliminary round clash of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday in South Africa, as the former aim to finish the job.

On Wednesday, Eswatini comprehensively beat Somalia 3-0 in Morocco to take a giant leap towards the next round. Justice Figuareido put them 1-0 up in the 40th minute before Sabelo Ndzinisa doubled their advantage, five minutes later.

Ndzinisa then added a third shortly into the second half as the King's Shield secured a huge win that holds them in good stead ahead of the deciding leg this week.

Ranked 149th in the world, Eswatini are looking to make their AFCON debut next year in Morocco, and following such an emphatic start to their campaign, will be confident of their chances too.

Somalia, however, are left with a moutain to climb if they are to secure progression from this stage of qualifying.

The Ocean Stars haven't won a game since December 2019, when they beat Burundi 1-0 in the CECAFA Cup. Indeed, the East African side are ranked 198th in the world according to the FIFA Ranking, making them one of the 12 lowest ranked sides in the world.

Eswatini vs Somalia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Eswatini have beaten Somalia in all three of their previous clashes.

Somalia have lost their last three games and remain winless in 12 games.

Eswatini's 3-0 win over Somalia was their first victory in seven games.

Somalia have failed to score in nine of their previous 12 clashes.

Eswatini are ranked 149th in the world, while Somalia are in 198th position in the FIFA Rankings.

Eswatini vs Somalia Prediction

With a 3-0 lead in the tie, Eswatini can be excused for believing that their job is almost done.

Somalia don't have the quality to overturn such a huge deficit and might be in for another heavy loss in this encounter.

Prediction: Eswatini 3-0 Somalia

Eswatini vs Somalia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eswatini to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No