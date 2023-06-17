Eswatini vs Togo Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th June 2023

Eswatini and Togo lock horns at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, South Africa on Sunday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With both teams on two points after four games, Eswatini and Togo's hopes of reaching the finals are dangling by a thread right now.

Eswatini have alternated between a draw and a defeat. Having started their campaign with a 2-2 stalemate in Togo, the King's Shield lost 3-1 to Burkina Faso on matchday two, followed by a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde.

In their last AFCON qualifier, Dominic Kunene's team went down 1-0 to the island side.

If Eswatini are to keep their qualifying chances alive, it's imperative for them to win both of their remaining games and hope that Cape Verde lose both of theirs.

The same goes for Togo, although at least one team will see their hopes permanently diminished here.

The Sparrowhawks enter the fixture high on confidence after beating Lesotho 2-0 in a friendly game on Wednesday. Yawo Agbagno and Kevin Denkey each scored to sink the Crocodiles.

Head coach Paulo Duarte has called up 26 players for this month's fixtures but may not make too many changes to his lineup that beat Lesotho earlier in the week.

Agbagno and goalkeeper Steven Mensah both impressed on their international debuts, but Hoffenheim star Ilhas Bebou will be gunning for a start here.

Eswatini vs Togo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three previous clashes between the sides, with both winning once each.

Eswatini beat Togo 2-1 in their first encounter in June 2008 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier, followed by a thumping 6-0 defeat in the return.

Eswatini and Togo played out a 2-2 draw in their first encounter in the qualifiers.

Togo have won just one of their last four games, losing twice.

Eswatini have failed to win their last four games.

Eswatini have failed to score in their last two qualifying games.

Eswatini are ranked 144th in the world while Togo are in position 129.

Eswatini vs Togo Prediction

Both teams have flattered to deceive in the qualifiers so far, with neither even able to win a single match. Given their overall form, we expect this fixture to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Eswatini 1-1 Togo

Eswatini vs Togo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes