Ethiopia vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Ethiopia will play host to Burkina Faso at Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi in the CAF World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Ethiopia vs Burkina Faso Preview

Both teams claimed one point each from their first matches in Group A, leaving Egypt as table toppers following their 6-1 crushing of Djibouti. Ethiopia will be eying maximum points at home against the visitors in a bid to move closer to the summit. The sides played out a 1-1 draw when they last met in January 2022.

The Walia Ibex are in search of a historic qualification to the FIFA World Cup. However, surviving this stage is crucial to their campaign. Ethiopia need to finish atop the group to reach the next stage or emerge second to qualify for the playoffs. The hosts failed to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The visitors struggled at home against Guinea-Bissau on matchday one, conceding a 20th-minute goal only to snatch the equalizer after the hour mark. It was Burkina Faso’s second home draw this year, following a goalless outcome against Eswatini in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

Les Étalons, Egypt and Ethiopia are the top three teams in the group in terms of strength and experience. With the Pharaohs tipped to come out on top, Ethiopia and Burkina Faso will be in contention for the second spot. The visitors have played at Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi once, losing 2-1 in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers.

Ethiopia vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ethiopia have won once, drawn once and lost twice in their last four matches against Burkina Faso.

Ethiopia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Ethiopia have scored four goals and conceded one in their last five matches.

Burkina Faso have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away.

Ethiopia have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Burkina Faso have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Ethiopia vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Ethiopia are set to play their first official match at home this year. We expect to see a competitive side backed by home support. They will likely make the most of this advantage to recover the points lost in their previous match.

Burkina Faso's away record is far from being palatable. They will hope to do a better job this time.

Ethiopia come into the game as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Ethiopia 2-1 Burkina Faso

Ethiopia vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ethiopia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ethiopia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Burkina Faso to score - Yes