Ethiopia vs Egypt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Ethiopia will lock horns with Egypt at Stade Larbi Zaouli in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Friday. The Walia Ibex are winless in four games thus far while the Pharaohs have enjoyed an unbeaten run, recording three wins.

Ethiopia have drawn their last two games in the World Cup qualifiers, including a 1-1 away draw against Djibouti in June. They were last in action in the African Nations Championship qualification phase in December and suffered a 4-1 loss on aggregate to Sudan.

The visitors saw their winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers end after three games in June as they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Guinea-Bissau. Mohamed Salah scored the equalizer in the 70th minute.

They met South Africa in the African Nations Championship qualification phase earlier this month and suffered a 4-2 loss on aggregate.

Ethiopia vs Egypt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 18 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 12 wins. The Walia Ibex have three wins to their name and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and both teams registered home wins.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 15 games in the World Cup qualifiers, with that loss registered against Senegal on penalties in the third round of the 2022 qualifiers.

Ethiopia are winless in their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers, playing out four draws.

Egypt are unbeaten in their last nine competitive away games.

The two teams have met twice in the World Cup qualifiers, with both meetings taking place in 1976. The visitors won both games with an aggregate score of 5-1.

Ethiopia vs Egypt Prediction

The Walia Ibex have won just one of their last 14 games in the World Cup qualifiers, registering seven draws. Interestingly, their three wins in this fixture have been registered at home.

The Pharaohs have won three of their four games in the World Cup qualifiers thus far, scoring 11 goals and will look to build on that form. They have won just two of their last eight away games in the qualifiers, securing four draws.

Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, and Mostafa Mohamed joined the squad earlier this week and are expected to start here. Emam Ashour has been left out of the 24-man squad despite good performances for his club recently.

The Pharaohs have been the dominant side in this fixture and, considering their unbeaten run in the qualifiers thus far, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ethiopia 1-2 Egypt

Ethiopia vs Egypt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Egypt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

