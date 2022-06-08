Ethiopia vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ethiopia and Egypt are set to square off at the Bingu National Stadium in the second group stage fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

Ethiopia suffered a 2-1 defeat against Malawi at Thursday's venue in their campaign opener with all three goals being scored from the penalty spot.

Egypt, who have finished as runners-up in two of the last three editions of the continental competition, eked out a 1-0 win against Guinea in their first game of the qualifiers.

Ethiopia vs Egypt Head-to-Head

The two rivals have crossed paths 16 times across all competitions so far, with 12 of them coming in the AFCON finals or qualifying phase. As one would expect, the Pharaohs have a better record in this fixture, leading 11-2 in wins while three games have ended in draws.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in over two decades, with them last squaring off at the African games in 2002, a game which ended in a goalless draw.

Ethiopia form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-D

Egypt form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Ethiopia vs Egypt Team News

Ethiopia

There are no reported injuries for the Walias at the moment. Only Getaneh Kedebe remains out of the squad due to disciplinary reasons.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Getaneh Kedebe

Unavailable: None

Egypt

Ehab Galal had announced a huge 44-man squad for the double-header against Guinea and Ethiopia. They have several notable absentees at the moment due to COVID-19 and injuries.

Mohamed El-Shennawy and Ahmed Fetouh tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will play no part in this match. Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Elneny, and Mahmoud Trezeguet are injured and were joined by Mo Salah in the infirmary after the game against Guinea.

Yasser Ibrahim was left out of the squad due to a cold, while Abdel Moneim's involvement in the game is doubtful.

Injured: Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mo Salah

Doubtful: Abdel Moneim

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ahmed Fetouh, Yasser Ibrahim

Ethiopia vs Egypt Predicted XIs

Ethiopia (4-3-3): Fasil Gebremichael (GK); Asrat Tunjo, Suleiman Hamid, Remedan Yesouf, Yared Baye; Mesoud Mohammed, Shemeles Bekele, Binyam Belay; Abubeker Nassir, Yigezu Bogale, Amanuel Gebremichae

Egypt (4-3-3): Mohamed Abou-Gabal (GK); Omar Gaber, Mohamed Hany, Ayman Ashraf, Mostafa El-Zenary; Mohanad Lasheen, Hamdi Fathy, Amr El-Sulya; Hussein El-Shahat, Omar Marmoush, Ramadan Sobhi

Ethiopia vs Egypt Prediction

Ethiopia are without a win against their northern rivals since 1989 and are second favorites in this match. While they had dominated possession against Malawi in their previous game (73%), they had just two shots on target.

Egypt have some notable absentees for this match but we expect them to pack enough of a punch to see them pull through with a win here.

Prediction: Ethiopia 0-1 Egypt

