Ethiopia vs Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

Ethiopia and Guinea meet for the second time in three days when they lock horns at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday (March 27) for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In their first meeting earlier this week, Guinea beat Ethiopia 2-0. Francois Kamano and Mohamed Bayo combined to give the National Elephants all three points. Guinea are now second in Group D with six points, level with leaders Egypt but trailing on goal difference. The west African side have their sights on a third consecutive appearance in the AFCON and 13th overall.

Ethiopia, meanwhile, have been relegated to the bottom of the standings, thanks to a goal-difference of -1. If the Walia Ibex are to qualify for the second straight time, it's imperative they pick up wins.

Manager Wubetu Abate could make a few changes to his lineup, like bringing in experienced forward Oumed Oukri in place of Abel Yalew and Ramadan Yusef also coming back in midfield.

Ethiopia vs Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the two sides, with Guinea winning five times and losing once.

The visitors have won their last four clashes with Ethiopia.

Ethiopia last beat the hosts in October 2002 (1-0 in the AFCON qualifiers).

Guinea's 2-0 win over Ethiopia on Friday was their first in three games. They haven't won back-to-back games since January 2022 at the AFCON tournament.

The hosts risk losing back-to-back games for the first time since January 2022 when they lost two group games on the bounce at the 2022 AFCON.

Ethiopia's 2-0 loss to Guinea was the first time in 11 games they failed to score.

Guinea have kept a clean sheet in their last two AFCON qualifying games.

Ethiopia vs Guinea Prediction

Ethiopia could approach the game with more intensity than last time and try and take the lead. However, their lack of genuine quality compared to Guinea means it would take a mighty effort from them to take all three points.

The National Elephants could give the Walia Ibex another run for their money but settle for a draw this time.

Prediction: Ethiopia 1-1 Guinea

Ethiopia vs Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes