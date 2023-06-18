Ethiopia vs Malawi Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2023 

Ethiopia will face Malawi at the Estádio do Zimpeto on Tuesday in another round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Walia Ibex have endured a difficult qualification campaign so far and are now out of the running for a place in the competition finals next year, prompting the dismissal of head coach Wubetu Abate. They were beaten 3-2 by Guinea in their last group game, with Canaan Markneh and Kitika Jemma scoring consolations goals for the side.

Ethiopia sit third in the table with just three points from an obtainable 12. They have nothing left to play for in the qualifiers but will be looking to return to winning ways this week.

Malawi have not fared much better than their opponents in the qualifiers so far, opening their campaign with a win before seeing results go downhill. They were thrashed 4-0 by a Mohamed Salah-led Egypt last time out, conceding three of those goals before the interval.

The Flames have also picked up just three points so far and sit rock-bottom in their group. Any result short of a win on Tuesday will mark the end of their quest for continental football as they need to win their final two games to qualify.

Ethiopia vs Malawi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between the two teams. Ethiopia have won three of those games while Malawi have won one more. There have been six draws between the two teams.

Malawi have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Ethiopia are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Flames have the worst defensive record in Group D with a goal concession tally of eight.

The Walia Ibex were ranked 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 15 places behind their weekend opponents.

Ethiopia vs Malawi Prediction

Ethiopia are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 17 games across all competitions. Their most recent victory away from home came over a year ago and they will be desperate to end their barren streak this week.

Malawi are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last four away games and could pick up maximum points on Tuesday.

Prediction: Ethiopia 0-1 Malawi

Ethiopia vs Malawi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malawi to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Flames' last six matches)

