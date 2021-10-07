Ethiopia vs South Africa prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

South Africa will look to continue their unbeaten run in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they play Ethiopia on Friday.

With a win and a draw from two games in Group G, the Bafana Bafana are in pole position to qualify for the third and final stage.

Ethiopia, meanwhile, are down in third with three points. They lost to Ghana in the first match before a stoppage-time penalty secured all three points against Zimbabwe.

Wubetu Abate's side, ranked 63 places below South Africa, are looking to count on their home advantage for their second win in the group.

Ethiopia vs South Africa Head-To-Head

There have been only two previous clashes between the sides, with South Africa winning neither. Both of their encounters came during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides drew 1-1 in South Africa before Ethiopia won the reverse 2-1 in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

South Africa Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Ethiopia vs South Africa Team News

Ethiopia

The Walia ibex have been struck with setbacks during their recent training sessions at the Bahir Dar Stadium. Fasil Gebremichael and Shimeket Gugesa picked up knocks and went off.

It's now been confirmed that Gugesa has an ankle injury and will miss both of their games against South Africa.

Up and coming midfielder Surafel Dagnachew is likely to come into the XI. As for Gebremichael, he'll be assessed before kick-off.

Injured: Shimeket Gugesa

Doubtful: Fasil Gebremichael

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ethiopian Football @EthioFooty Ethiopia's Shemeket Gugsa expected to miss both world cup qualifiers versus @BafanaBafana with an ankle injury. The forward has left the national team's training camp in Bahir Dar and returned to the capital Addis Ababa. [via Soccer Ethiopia] Ethiopia's Shemeket Gugsa expected to miss both world cup qualifiers versus @BafanaBafana with an ankle injury. The forward has left the national team's training camp in Bahir Dar and returned to the capital Addis Ababa. [via Soccer Ethiopia] https://t.co/jsuriMiiVW

South Africa

Ethan Brooks started against Ghana but he's likely to come off for Sipho Mbule in Bahir Dar.

Percy Tau has been left out of the Bafana Bafana squad this month. It opens up a chance in the attack for Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo.

With the side lacking a natural right-back, head coach Hugo Broos may opt to play Njabulo Blom in that position. His stint in the same role for Kaizer Chiefs was impressive.

Injured: Percy Tau

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ethiopia vs South Africa Predicted XI

Ethiopia (4-3-3): Jemal Tassew; Asrat Tonjo, Aschalew Tamene, Yared Baye, Ramadan Yesuf; Mesud Mohammed, Yehun Endashaw, Shimelis Bekele; Amanuel Gebremichael, Getaneh Kebede, Abubeker Nassir.

South Africa (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams; Sydney Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine de Reuck, Njabulo Blom; Mothobi Mvala, Tebogo Mokoena, Sipho Mbule; Victor Letsoalo, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa.

Ethiopia vs South Africa Prediction

Ethiopia are strong at home and will look to break the deadlock first.

However, Bafana Bafana are resolute defensively, having not conceded in the second round yet.

All signs point to a stalemate, which might as well be a goalless one.

Prediction: Ethiopia 0-0 South Africa

Edited by Shardul Sant